‘Pippin’ coming to Keith-Albee

“Pippin,” the acrobatic musical, is coming to the Keith-Albee Theater.

The Tony award-winning musical revival has been on tour since January of 2017, and will make its first Keith-Albee appearance April 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The musical tells the story of Pippin, a prince on a musical quest to find a meaningful existence.

Erica Cianciulli, the actress who plays the role of Pippin’s stepmother, Fastrada, is also experiencing her national tour debut with the show. Cianciulli, described the experience as “amazing.”

“It’s been hard, but it’s been great,” Cianciulli said.

“Pippin” is presented as a play within a play, with the fourth wall often being broken and the audience spoken to directly.

“It’s really interesting going to different cities and experiencing different audiences,” Cianciulli said. “The show is about a traveling circus troupe, so it makes sense for us to be on tour, doing the show every night in different cities.”

The play is choreographed by Chet Walker, who once performed in the play at the age of 16. Walker also created the Tony award-winning musical “Fosse.”

Marshall students may claim free student tickets for “Pippin” by presenting their university IDs at the Joan C. Edwards box office.