A message from Student Body President Connor Waller

Connor Waller, Student Body President
August 18, 2025
Welcome to Marshall University! No matter where you are in your Marshall journey, the start of a new academic year is, without doubt, a time of unknowns, but, most importantly, it is also a time of excitement and new beginnings. 

As we embark on this journey together, I hope you can find the time to appreciate all that your college experience has to offer. This could be an athletic event, a night out with friends, an interesting class discussion or even a surprise encounter with a squirrel while walking across campus. These special “Marshall Moments” will be different for each one of you, and, in my view, this is what makes this time in our lives so special.

This university serves a noble mission: “Marshall for All, Marshall Forever.” It is this overarching concept that allows us all to be who we want to be. Your time at Marshall is an opportunity for you to grow academically, professionally and personally, and your path is unique to you. Never let anyone else dictate your own experiences – it is your time to shine. We may all come from different backgrounds, may have different needs and may desire to live our lives in different ways, but we are all united as members of the Marshall community.

As a student, I recognize the difficulties that we face on a daily basis, and it can be challenging to navigate these many struggles in the midst of assignments and late nights spent studying. When you find yourself unsure or in need, do not be afraid to ask for help. This can be as simple as asking a classmate for notes or sending an email to a department on campus to learn more about the resources available. 

As the student body president, I enter this academic year with great excitement. Our administration has been working tirelessly to enhance the student experience on campus with a particular emphasis on student wellness and success, but we want your input! When you face challenges, share those with us. When you feel that proper action is not being taken in a situation, share those concerns with us. When you have ideas that need support from a larger group of students, share those so we can help your vision come to life. Marshall’s Student Government Association is here to support you in all ways, and, no matter what we are addressing, you can expect an approach filled with compassion and a desire to find effective and creative solutions. 

I have been honored with an opportunity to serve Marshall’s student body in an impactful manner, and it is my personal mission that you, as a student, feel as though your voice is always heard. 

I wish you all a year filled with success, happiness and new beginnings. Know that there will be people and resources supporting your journey each step of the way. When you hear the words, “We Are Marshall,” this stands for a commitment, as a community, to lift each other up and to move forward together. 

