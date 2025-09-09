Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Student body to have final say on judicial branch cut

Holly Belmont, Staff Reporter
September 9, 2025
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)

Following a closely contested 18-14 vote, a proposal to eliminate the judicial branch of Student Government Association now requires the student body’s approval.

The Constitution and By-Law Committee first presented the initiative to the full Senate in April 2025, but the vote by the student body was delayed.

Students were supposed to vote on the issue in the spring election, but the recommendation was submitted too late to be included on the election ballot, Student Body President Connor Waller said. 

“As a member of the Executive Branch, I could not be involved in this decision-making process,” Waller said. “A motion was made to table the portion of the recommendation that would remove the Judicial Branch. Essentially, this motion would have allowed all of the other recommendations to move forward while keeping the Judicial Branch intact.” 

Story continues below advertisement

Waller said the SGA Constitution will now be up for approval or rejection by the student body during Homecoming. 

“It is my goal that this process is handled in a transparent manner,” Waller said. 

Landon Mefford, the SGA Education and Outreach Coordinator, said he voted to eliminate the judicial branch, otherwise known as the Supreme Court. 

“So, the primary reason for getting rid of it was due to inactivity within the branch,” Mefford said. “We have historically used the judicial branch as a way for older senators – seniors that don’t have the time to do student government – to still be involved. It’s less of a time requirement.” 

Mefford said the people on the branch never held meetings. 

“We reached out to all the Supreme Court justices,” he said. “They never responded.”

Why do some people within SGA want to keep the branch despite its inactivity? 

“Some people were wanting to keep it because they felt that if we had kept it and made amendments to it and not completely get rid of it, we could find a better way of doing it,” Mefford said. 

SGA is designed to function like the federal government with checks and balances. But without one of its integral branches, how can it truly operate as intended? 

Mefford said, “There’s plenty of ways to check the stuff that we’re doing and making sure it’s constitutional without having seven people that aren’t active reviewing it for us.”

Michael Borsuk, senator for the Lewis College of Business, voted against the removal of the branch.

“I just felt that eliminating it entirely was just not the way to go about it,” Borsuk said. I felt it was a branch that we have, and it’s a way for people to be involved in SGA, but it also constitutionally and functionally acts as a check on the Senate.”

Borsuk said he thinks the initiative should be reworked. 

“Whether we create a Supreme Court or some type of body that deliberates to make a decision that’s final about a judicial review, that’s up to whatever the student body wants to do,” he said.

Borsuk also suggested alternative ideas to a Judicial Branch. 

“It seems like there were other ways we could have done it,” he said. “Maybe created a smaller Supreme Court, maybe added stringent guidelines or maybe created a third body that’s something smaller.”


Holly Belmont can be contacted at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Students are now entering their third week of the semester, as classes started on Monday, August. 18.
Fears and firsts: Freshmen begin to navigate campus life
Connor Waller is the student body president for the 2025-2026 school year. (Courtesy of Connor Waller)
A message from Student Body President Connor Waller
Brad Smith (Courtesy of Marshall University)
Welcome back from President Brad Smith
Many students face difficulties readjusting to campus life after summer break.
Lost your routine? Here’s how the Counseling Center says to find it
Chloe resides in her “Pawffice” every Tuesday and Thursday.
Therapy dogs are ready for students to return, owners say
Tri Sigma leaders step up mid-semester to fill key roles
More in SGA
Connor Waller is the president of the student government association at Marshall University
Student government strikes down student fee increase
The Waller Davis cabinet will serve throughout the 2025-2026 school year.
Waller and Davis to lead student government
Student body vice president Connor Waller and Student body president Brea Belville (The Parthenon/Abigail Cutlip).
Parking technology underway according to Belville-Waller administration
Erik Cochrane
SGA transitions to new marketing chair amid skepticism
Newly elected SGA Vice President Connor Waller and President Brea Belville
Belville and Waller Secure Victory in SGA Election
The candidates for student body president and vice president pose for a photo before the debate. L-R: Brea Belville, Conner Waller, Luke Jeffery, Nico Raffinengo.
SGA Presidential Candidates Face Off in Debate
More in SPOTLIGHT
Calamity J is open for business under new management.
Calamity J Bar and Grill under new ownership
Students often play intramural sports at the Rec Center as a hobby outside of class
Intramural sports offer students connection and community
The Vanity Fair apartments are located beside Harmony House on Fourth Avenue. (Courtesy of Harmony House)
Grad student leads housing efforts downtown
Kung Fu Tea is located at 844 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV.
Huntington welcomes long-awaited boba tea shop
One of the creators of Codenames visited campus Tuesday, Sept. 2, to give away copies of the game.
Marshall partners with Codenames for limited-edition fun
Scenes from the football game between the University of Georgia and Marshall University at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. Georgia won 45-7. (Ethan Greene, The Red and Black)
The Bulldogs send the Herd to the pound in 45-7 loss.
Donate to The Parthenon
$1000
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal