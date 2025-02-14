Alpha Xi Delta champions philanthropy for foster youth

Courtesy of Alpha Xi Delta website Alpha Xi Delta member Mychal Cron serves breakfast at the 2024 Strawberry Breakfast.

Alpha Xi Delta at Marshall University is making a tangible impact on the lives of foster youth through its philanthropy and community service efforts.

The sorority’s national philanthropy, the Kindly Hearts Initiative, supports organizations like StandUp for Kids, which aids youths experiencing homelessness, and Foster Club, which provides resources for children in foster care.

“One of Alpha Xi Delta’s key values is service to others,” said Bre Henson, the chapter’s philanthropy vice president. “We believe in doing all you can for others.”

Among the most significant fundraising efforts is the annual Strawberry Breakfast, a tradition that has been upheld for around 75 years. Held every April, the event serves pink pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and strawberry butter to raise funds for foster care organizations.

“The biggest fundraising event my chapter does is definitely strawberry breakfast,” Henson said. “Our alumni, people of the community and other members of Greek Life come to support our event.”

Ensuring every member understands the impact of their philanthropy is a top priority for Alpha Xi Delta. By fostering a strong sense of purpose, the chapter encourages ongoing commitment and involvement.

“We educate newer chapter members by constantly discussing our philanthropy with them,” Henson said. “We really stress that the reason we are here is for our philanthropy and how much it means to all of us.”

Beyond fundraising, Alpha Xi Delta encourages direct service engagement.

Emma Pauley, the chapter’s community service director, ensures hands-on involvement through initiatives such as assembling “Boxes of Sunshine” for hospitalized children. The boxes include crayons, coloring books, Play-Doh and stickers, bringing joy to children in difficult circumstances.

“This was my first event I hosted as the community service director, and after seeing my sisters so excited about this event, it made me really engaged and even more excited to be able to hold this position,” Pauley said.

The chapter also engages in volunteer efforts beyond foster care support. They recently participated in A Night to Shine, hosted by Christ Temple Church, which provides an annual prom experience for individuals with special needs.

Alpha Xi Delta fosters a culture of giving among its members, and its leadership emphasizes the importance of continued service.

Pauley said the members of Alpha Xi Delta are always eager to give back to their community through service opportunities.

“My sisters absolutely love to give back,” Pauley said. “Motivating them to get involved at all isn’t hard. As soon as I present an idea to them, they are always super excited and interested to get involved.”

Looking ahead, Pauley said the chapter aims to increase outreach and impact.

Future goals include expanding hands-on service opportunities and strengthening connections with local organizations.

“I hope each of my community service projects I present them with encourages them to always stay involved with the community even after they become alumnae,” Pauley said.

For students interested in supporting foster youth, the chapter encourages direct engagement with local organizations.

“Reach out,” Pauley said. “These organizations are always extremely welcoming and always very appreciative of any help.”

