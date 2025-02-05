Marshall University's Student Newspaper

Alpha Chi Omega looks to spring recruitment through philanthropic efforts

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
February 5, 2025
Macy Saunders and Candace Maynard both in the photo. Photo courtesy of Macy Saunders.

Marshall University’s Student Center became a hub of compassion and community on Sunday, Feb. 2, as Alpha Chi Omega hosted its “Sending Our Love” philanthropy event to support the Golden Girl Group Home, a local organization that provides services for young women in need. 

The event, which featured a collaboration between sisters and potential new members, focused on creating self-care packages for the women at Golden Girl’s filled with donated items designed to bring comfort and show support.

“When doing this, I hope it shows that, ‘Yes, we have these Instagrams, and we do these fun things, but we also do help out our community so much more that’s not publicly known,’” said Macy Saunders, the president of the Alpha Chi Omega chapter at Marshall University. “Being able to help in our community is such an amazing experience, and I’m glad we could add another event that will help the community.”

Alpha Chi Omega’s philanthropic work is deeply rooted in its mission to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. However, the event marked a new, personal approach to supporting the women at Golden Girl Group Home.

“The vision was to help potential new members see how we make a direct impact in our local community by doing hands-on donation and philanthropy work,” said Candace Maynard, the chapter vice president of recruitment. “All of the self-care products for the self-care bag-making were donated by our members or purchased by Alpha Chi Omega. By actually putting together the bags and helping them see that they are for a local organization, we hoped that potential new members were able to see how we are making a difference in our community.”

The process of creating the care packages was a collaborative effort that saw sisters and potential new members working together to pack the bags with donated self-care items like lotion, candles and bath products. 

Saunders said while the chapter doesn’t have a house to call its own on campus, it is still able to create memorable and meaningful events in any space they use.

“Of course, the challenges are more based on the fact that we can’t always have the full day to prep and set up… and lacking that space to call our own holds its own challenges in itself,” Saunders said. “We had to have a room change based on a double booking… but we will always go out of our way to see our sisters because we don’t have that space.”

The self-care packages created during the event were then packaged and prepared to be sent to Golden Girl Group Home. 

Maynard explained the goal of the event was to show the Golden Girl Group Home they are supported and loved by Alpha Chi Omega, while also showing the chapter’s authenticity to potential new members. 

“I hope what potential new members will remember most about ‘Sending Our Love’ is how genuine and welcoming our chapter is,” Maynard said. “From the moment that potential new members walk in to the moment they leave, I hope that they always feel comfortable and welcome in our space.” 

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected]



