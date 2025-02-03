Greek Leaders Recognized for Outstanding Contributions at Marshall University

New member of the year, Mika Jones. Picture courtesy of Mika Jones

Members of Marshall University’s Greek Life were recognized for their leadership and involvement on Thursday, Jan. 30, at their Chapter Assessment Program Awards Ceremony.

Gabrielle Belcher was named Greek Woman of the Year, and Mika Jones was awarded New Member of the Year.

“It’s truly an honor,” Belcher said. “Being recognized for my contributions to the Greek community is humbling, especially knowing how many incredible women I’ve worked alongside.”

Belcher, former Panhellenic Council president, says her focus was on fostering unity among Greek chapters, clarifying policies and promoting inclusivity. She emphasized collaboration and worked to ensure all members felt supported within the Greek community.

“One of the most rewarding experiences was seeing younger members step into leadership roles and watching their confidence grow,” Belcher said. “Knowing that I was an example for them and played a part in empowering them to lead makes all the challenges worthwhile.”

Her leadership extended beyond individual chapters, as she aimed to bridge gaps between organizations and create a more cohesive Greek community. She believes these lessons will carry over into her future career.

“As I pursue a career in law, I plan to carry those lessons forward by advocating for others, building meaningful connections and staying committed to making a positive impact,” Belcher said.

Jones was surprised when her name was announced for the award.

“I had no idea I was receiving this until my name was announced, and, immediately, I felt this sensation of overwhelming gratitude,” she said. “It was such an honor to be recognized.”

Jones attributes her recognition to her involvement in Delta Zeta and her participation in campus organizations. She has taken advantage of opportunities to engage with the Greek community and contribute to campus life.

“There is a lot that goes into this award, but above all, it reflects my devotion to Delta Zeta and Marshall University as a whole,” she said. “I am highly involved in my chapter and on campus. I love everything Marshall has to offer and am so thankful to be part of the Herd. Whether it is BCM, classes at the Rec, S.I. sessions, Delta Zeta or even AXE, I embrace every opportunity to be involved.”

As Delta Zeta’s newly elected vice president of New Member Education, Jones aims to encourage incoming members to engage with Greek Life and campus activities.

“If I could give any advice to future new members, it would be this: Do not limit your ability to succeed by lowering your expectations for yourself,” Jones said. “Even if things are not mandatory, go to them anyway. Growth and success come from stepping outside your comfort zone. Push yourself to grow by talking to new people, trying new things and keeping an open mind.”

Belcher and Jones have both participated in leadership and service roles within their respective organizations. Their contributions highlight the opportunities for involvement within Marshall University’s Greek Life community.

