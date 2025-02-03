Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon
Marshall University's Student Newspaper

The Parthenon

Greek Leaders Recognized for Outstanding Contributions at Marshall University

Tally Mamula, Student Reporter
February 3, 2025
New member of the year, Mika Jones. Picture courtesy of Mika Jones
New member of the year, Mika Jones. Picture courtesy of Mika Jones

Members of Marshall University’s Greek Life were recognized for their leadership and involvement on Thursday, Jan. 30, at their Chapter Assessment Program Awards Ceremony.

Gabrielle Belcher was named Greek Woman of the Year, and Mika Jones was awarded New Member of the Year.

“It’s truly an honor,” Belcher said. “Being recognized for my contributions to the Greek community is humbling, especially knowing how many incredible women I’ve worked alongside.”

Belcher, former Panhellenic Council president, says her focus was on fostering unity among Greek chapters, clarifying policies and promoting inclusivity. She emphasized collaboration and worked to ensure all members felt supported within the Greek community.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the most rewarding experiences was seeing younger members step into leadership roles and watching their confidence grow,” Belcher said. “Knowing that I was an example for them and played a part in empowering them to lead makes all the challenges worthwhile.”

Her leadership extended beyond individual chapters, as she aimed to bridge gaps between organizations and create a more cohesive Greek community. She believes these lessons will carry over into her future career.

“As I pursue a career in law, I plan to carry those lessons forward by advocating for others, building meaningful connections and staying committed to making a positive impact,” Belcher said. 

Jones was surprised when her name was announced for the award.

“I had no idea I was receiving this until my name was announced, and, immediately, I felt this sensation of overwhelming gratitude,” she said. “It was such an honor to be recognized.”

Jones attributes her recognition to her involvement in Delta Zeta and her participation in campus organizations. She has taken advantage of opportunities to engage with the Greek community and contribute to campus life.

“There is a lot that goes into this award, but above all, it reflects my devotion to Delta Zeta and Marshall University as a whole,” she said. “I am highly involved in my chapter and on campus. I love everything Marshall has to offer and am so thankful to be part of the Herd. Whether it is BCM, classes at the Rec, S.I. sessions, Delta Zeta or even AXE, I embrace every opportunity to be involved.” 

As Delta Zeta’s newly elected vice president of New Member Education, Jones aims to encourage incoming members to engage with Greek Life and campus activities.

“If I could give any advice to future new members, it would be this: Do not limit your ability to succeed by lowering your expectations for yourself,” Jones said. “Even if things are not mandatory, go to them anyway. Growth and success come from stepping outside your comfort zone. Push yourself to grow by talking to new people, trying new things and keeping an open mind.” 

Belcher and Jones have both participated in leadership and service roles within their respective organizations. Their contributions highlight the opportunities for involvement within Marshall University’s Greek Life community.

Tally Mamula can be contacted at [email protected]

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will help continue the work of independent student journalism at Marshall University. If you benefit from The Parthenon's free content, please consider making a donation.

More to Discover
More in CAMPUS LIFE
Greek Life Training Focuses on Safety and Inclusivity
Life abroad: Students share their study abroad experiences
The members of PROS explore local parks as a club activity.
Parks and Rec Organization aims for growth in numbers
Courtesy of Marshall University
Fitness for All: Dive into the Rec Center's workout classes
Greek organizations cheer for women’s athletics
Greek organizations cheer for women’s athletics
Graphic by Nolan Duncan
Drinko is the superior study spot, students say
More in Greek Life
Marcie Simms, vice president for Intercultural and Student Affairs at Marshall University
Three Greek Life organizations suspended over hazing allegations
Bullet casings were found in the driveway of one of the 1400 block houses on Sept. 16. It’s unclear when the casings first appeared.
Bullet casings found on frat row
Greek Life prepares for new members
Ashley Bohm, Livi Shonkwiler and Jaylin Harris at last year's breakfast.
Alpha Xi Delta's Berry Delicious Tradition
Tri-Sigma to Bring Valentine’s Spirit to Campus
Eta Zeta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha is hosting a 90’s themed Valentine’s Day shoot.
Historically Black Sororities Leave a Legacy
More in Reporters
Obinna Anochili-Killen, forward for The Marshall Thundering Herd.
Marshall Falls Short Against Georgia State in Hard-Fought Battle
Office of Career Education brings back job shadowing program
Office of Career Education brings back job shadowing program
Coach Fulks is the ninth women's head coach at Marshall University.
Women's basketball falls short to Sun Belt foe
Musical duo performs free recital on campus
The Herd will start the 2025 season in an away matchup against Georgia.
Marshall declines bowl game invitation
Head coach Charles Huff and offensive lineman Logan Osburn celebrate following the win.
Marshall Football makes history in SBC Championship
Donate to The Parthenon
$535
$1000
Contributed
Our Goal