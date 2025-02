The Marshall University men’s basketball team won a home game against Coastal Carolina with a score of 67-62 on Saturday, Feb 1. Thanks to double digit scoring efforts from three different players, the Herd was able to hold off a late Coastal Carolina rally. Up next, the Thundering Herd welcome Arkansas State for a nationally televised home game on Wednesday, Feb 5.

