Students Support the Language Department at Review Board

With the shutdown of West Virginia University’s language program, the announcement of a foreign language review happening on campus raised many concerns, a Marshall student said.

“With the recent example of WVU, there was concern spread amongst the students that there could be a canceling of the program, and that’s what some of us believe,” said Chase Stuart, an aviation major and Japanese minor student.

On March 1, numerous students showed up to a review board meeting to voice their support for the foreign language department on campus. Throughout the event, students answered questions about their experience in the program.

“I didn’t panic because I had gone to other reviews, so this wasn’t a new one for me,” said Elizabeth Byers, a history and anthropology double major. “It’s just a good way to go in and get feedback for not just the program in general, but for Marshall, so that they know what they’re doing.”

Byers said it is important for review boards to be held, not just for the program to improve but to show interest in it.

“It’s extremely important,” Byers said. “Otherwise, there is no feedback, and you run the risk of programs getting removed if you don’t advocate for the programs that we have that are. Especially with such a low class content, you have to advocate to keep these programs going.”

French minor student Maddie Nein said without praise or criticism, the program is unable to advance and grow.

“If you have a criticism against the program, and you don’t voice it, they’re continuing to do the thing that you criticize them for,” Nein said. “Same with praise. If you really like how this one professor does this thing, then you should praise them for it.”

Stuart said by not having a voice, they are acting as if they do not exist. He said by sharing their experiences with the review board, students can tell the university that they exist.

Byers said the biggest difference between her time in the College of Science and her time in Japanese classes was the more personal relationships she could form. She said because of the smaller size of foreign language classes, students can better connect with one another.

Ben Gorby, a Japanese major and president of the Japan club, said he has had the chance to know his classmates on a closer level in his classes.

“With my experience in the Japanese classes, aside from being the president of the club, I have gotten to know pretty much everybody on a very close- I would say at least a friendship level,” Gorby said. “I’ve interacted with most of the students outside of class. We’ve hung out a lot. We practice Japanese together.”