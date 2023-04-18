The Parthenon, Thank You

In the spring of 2022, I would make one of the best decisions of my life.

I was just a journalism student going to class, doing nothing outside of it. I told myself I needed to change, get the ball rolling and get some experience.

So, I asked a few of my classmates who worked for The Parthenon if I could join the team. To my surprise, one of the classmates, Tyler Spence, the executive editor at the time, told me to come to the next meeting, so I did. And that decision is one of my best.

After the first meeting, I was labeled as a student reporter, helping the team in any way possible. It would be the start of many great friendships and opportunities.

That following school year, in the fall of 2022, I applied for the Sports Editor role, and, happily, I got the position. It was an honor I did not take for granted.

As a lifelong Notre Dame fan, I got to travel to the game between Marshall and the Irish, which Marshall did win in an upset against the No. 8 team in the nation. And as a Notre Dame fan and a Marshall student, I was torn. Going onto the field and working in the press box was an experience I will cherish forever.

Also, traveling to the bowl game between UConn and Marshall with Tyler and Shauntelle is one of my favorite memories as Sports Editor.

Getting to cover Marshall sports for The Parthenon has been one, if not the most, incredible experience I have ever had.

To my friends and colleagues: thank you for making me a better journalist and, mainly, a better person. I wish you all nothing but success, and I can’t wait to see what you all accomplish in the future.

The Parthenon, once again, thank you.