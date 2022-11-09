Cabell County Republicans Win Big in the General Elections

Republicans swept major races in Cabell County’s midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, earning wins on the federal, state and county levels.

Among these wins, Republicans ousted long-incumbent democrats Jim Morgan and Bob Bailey through nominees Liza Caldwell and John Mandt in the races for County Commission districts 1 and 2, respectively.

In the race for the U.S. House, incumbent Republican Carol Miller defeated her Democratic rival Lucy Watson for the first Congressional District seat while district 2 was won by fellow incumbent Republican Alex Mooney.

The District Delegate races saw Republican victories as well, as Daniel Linville won his uncontested race for District 22, Evan Worrell defeated Karen Nance for District 23, Patrick Lucas defeated Ally Layman in District 24, and Matthew Rohrbach won the 26th district over Sydnee McElroy.

Meanwhile, Democrats won through Sean Hornbuckle’s uncontested win in District 25 and incumbent Ric Griffith’s win over Republican candidate Jeff Maynard for the 27th Delegate District.

The election also determined two state senate races. Republican incumbent Eric J. Tarr ran unopposed to secure his seat representing District 4 in the West Virginia Senate, while incumbent Democrat Mike Woelfel defeated Republican Melissa Clark for representation of District 5 in the state senate. Coy W. Miller, meanwhile, won the race for the Cabell County Board of Education.

Cabell saw incumbentWoelfel also win uncontested as circuit clerk while Republican Scott Caserta defeated incumbent Democrat Phyllis Smith for Cabell County Clerk.

Additionally, all four amendments on the ballot in this election were voted against by voters. These measures included: Amendment 1, which would have stripped the state courts’ power to intervene in state House of Delegates or Senate impeachments; Amendment 2, which would have allowed the state legislature to determine or repeal property tax rates; Amendment 3, which would have allowed for the incorporation of churches; and Amendment 4, which would have required legislative review for decisions made by the BOE.