Marshall Artist Series Previews Upcoming Season

Various performances and events will feature in the Marshall Artists Series’ 86th season, beginning Oct. 23 at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

“We have a comedy show with comedians and writers from SNL: Mikey Day and Alex English,” Angela Jones, director of marketing for the Marshall Artists Series, said.

This season of the Artists Series will also feature Grammy award-winning musical artists. Tedeschi Trucks Band–a multiple Grammy award-winning rock band–will perform. Meanwhile, the music radio show “Mountain Stage will be hosted by Grammy award-winning artist and West Virginia native Kathy Mattea.

For the first time in quite a while, a contemporary dance show will feature as part of the Artists Series’ lineup.

“We have a dance show from ‘Hubbard Street Dance Chicago,’” Jones said. “It’s been a really long time since we’ve had a contemporary dance company here, so I think that’s going to be great.”

Film screenings and festivals will present several times throughout the season.

“We have the movie ‘Rocketman,’ which will be presented with an orchestra performing the score on stage while the movie is playing,” Jones said. “We have a blues show and a film screening from West Virginia’s own Lady D–she’s a blues singer.”

“We have the International Film Festival,” Jones said. “We also have the Banff Mountain Film Festival, which we’ve had for a few years. We also have a new film festival that’s called Regional Reels, which is local filmmakers and local interests.”

There will also be a performance of the Broadway show “R.E.S.P.E.C.T,” a musical that explores the life of legendary singer Aretha Franklin.

The Artists Series will present holiday shows for both Christmas and Halloween.

“We have a holiday show with a saxophonist–Dave Koz and his jazz icon friends,” Jones said. “We also have a sort of storyteller evening that’s kind of around Halloween, so it’s called ‘Ghost Stories and Spookier Things,’ with storyteller Adam Booth.”

Jones said that the Marshall Artists Series looks forward to having an entire season after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to have a full lineup, that’s for sure,” Jones said. “Right now, we’re just following the guidelines that are set here at the university and set in the state. If anything changes obviously, we will have to adapt. But for us, there’s a little semblance of normalcy for sure.”