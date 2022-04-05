Arrest Made in Premier Shooting

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting that occurred on Mar. 26th in front of Premier Pub and Grill, a popular bar among Marshall students.

David Barreto, 33, of Huntington, is charged with two counts of malicious or unlawful assault and one count of wanton endangerment. Barreto was taken into custody Monday afternoon, Apr. 4, by members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit. A search warrant was also executed at Barreto’s residence in the 500 block of 7th Street.

The charges stem from an incident where two people were shot in front of Premier, this was the second shooting in two consecutive weeks.

Because of this, Premier’s liquor license was suspended until an investigation was able to be completed. Authorities were also concerned about the risk that the second shooting may be retaliatory.