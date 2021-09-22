Rest of The West: Tudor’s Biscuit World

Welcome to the Rest of the West (Virginia), a series where Xena Bunton explores the foods, places and things that hold importance to the state of West Virginia.

In 2021, West Virginia was listed as the state with the second highest (39.70%) obesity rate—right under Mississippi (40.80%). When I traveled this summer to Mississippi for the first time, there was no denying that the state has some good food, but I didn’t realize that the two states were so similar—that is, with a strong love for biscuits.

Natchez, Mississippi has the title of the Biscuit Capitol of the World, but that doesn’t mean West Virginians do not love their biscuits at Tudor’s Biscuit World any less. Bill and Mae Tudor were the creators of the franchise and opened the first Tudors in 1980 on Washington Street in Charleston, West Virginia. The West Virginia-based restaurant is not just limited to the state but has opened in southern Ohio (one being only 30 minutes from my home), eastern Kentucky, and one in Panama City, Florida.

I have seen the small and mysterious Tudor’s biscuit World on 20th St. in Huntington plenty of times. If the drive-thru speakers that blast all the way through the CVS parking lot across the street did not intrigue you, the strong aroma of breakfast would.

So, what was I missing? How long would the wait be? Is the food actually fast? Was the price worth it compared to other fast-food franchises that offer breakfast sandwiches? Is it the biscuits—or does the experience have anything to do with it?

The worst nightmare for some customers is to find the perfect meal on a menu, but it has an obnoxious name that you have to say out loud to the waitress and anyone else close by. These decisions are made by chain restaurants like IHOP’s “Rooty Tooty Fresh N’ Fruity” pancakes and small businesses like Huntington’s Truckin’ Cheesy who named their peanut butter and jelly sandwich (on Texas Toast or glazed Donut) a “Sticky Icky.” Tudors seemed to pull of this fast food trend in a different way, almost making the customers a part of a fan base.

The biscuits are named after people (Ron, Mary B, Mickey, Duke), college sports teams in West Virginia (Mountaineer, Thundering Herd, Golden Eagle) and the state’s history (Miner and Peppi). There are also sandwiches like the egg melt that is just (yes, you guessed it) egg and cheese. Although customers choose sandwiches based on the toppings, it feels like you are representing that biscuit. I felt like a true Marshall student as I handed over my debit card—with the Marshall Memorial Fountain as the cover—after I ordered the Thundering Herd (sausage, egg, potatoes and cheese.) As I waited in my Honda Accord for my massive breakfast sandwich, I stared ahead at the visible Twin Towers on campus as I realized what my transaction looked like—a crazy Marshall fan? Or maybe the worker just thinks I like sausage.

The Thundering Herd was $4.29 (not including tax), which is a $2.29 difference when comparing to McDonalds—where you would have to order a biscuit with sausage, egg and cheese ($4.59) and then order a hash brown ($1.99). Although the environment at Tudors is different than McDonalds—less fast food guilt and the appreciation for West Virginia staples—the two sandwiches are not much different. The sausage patty, cheese slice and perfectly round, flavorless egg reminds me of many other fast food restaurants. As you would assume from the name, the biscuit itself holds the restaurant—and the sandwich—together.

Recommendations for the Rest of the West (Virginia) column can be sent to [email protected]