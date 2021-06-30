Local gift shop offers collection for pride month  

After one month of being opened during the pandemic, Full Circle Gifts fills their business with pride merchandise.

Starting as a beginning retail space within a ceramic studio, Full Circle Gifts and Goods has evolved into a unique shopping space located in the Heritage Station area of downtown Huntington, West Virginia in 2016.

After 14 months of being closed due to COVID safety, owners Noelle and Scott Horsfield reopened for business May 1st of 2021 after moving their business strictly online.

“We are thrilled that we are reopen officially,” Noelle Horsfield said. “We offer unique shopping experience where visitors can choose from entirely handmade one-of-a-kind ceramics, apparel, greeting cards, house designed porcelain items, handmade jewelry from other local businesses across the country, and various stickers.”

The Horsfield’s business provides an inclusive environment in hopes of giving back to the Huntington community. The two are on the Huntington Pride Board and designed the first shirt for the annual event.

“We started designing the Huntington pride shirts when it began two years ago, and wanted to give back to the community,” Noelle said. “We have various items available for pride at our store and want to create a nice inclusive environment for our customers.”

Full Circle offers local pickup as well as online orders.

Catherine Blankenship can be contacted at [email protected].