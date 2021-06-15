Carter G. Woodson Lycecum to host online public lectures as part of Institute on Black History Instruction

The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall is inviting the Tri-State community to attend two special lectures during its Institute on Black History Instruction–one celebrating Juneteenth, the other recalling the significant role played by Woodson and others in the struggle to educate African Americans. The lectures will take place on Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and June 20.

Burnis Morris, co-founder and director of the Woodson Lyceum, said because the summer institute for teachers begins on June 19 (“Juneteenth”), the entire community will be given access to the presentation about the end of American slavery in 1865.

“The observance has been growing in popularity in recent years,” Morris said. “However, few people in this region seem to know much about Juneteenth, and we’ve invited an outstanding speaker to commemorate this historic event.”

The Juneteenth speaker is Dr. Joseph Tucker Edmonds, assis- tant professor of Africana Studies and Religious Studies and associate director of the Center for the Study of Religion and American Culture, all at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He also is president of the Indianapolis branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, an organization founded in 1915 by Woodson, the former Huntington educator who is considered the Father of Black History.

The public may access this 11:45 a.m. June 19 presentation through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/2bmusaed. The second lecture open to the public is a “Book Talk” with Dr. Jarvis Givens, assistant professor of education at Harvard University. Givens’ new book, “Fugitive Pedagogy: Carter G. Woodson and the Art of Black Teaching,” was just published by Harvard University Press. His presentation is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. June 20. The session is available using this link: https://tinyurl.com/ypnt46ee.