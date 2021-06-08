Message from President Gilbert: Provost Taylor to move to Lamar University

The following letter from President Jerry Gilbert, was sent to students the morning of Tuesday, June 8.

“Dear Marshall students, faculty and staff,

I am writing to share with you that an announcement will be made this morning that Dr. Jaime Taylor, our provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, has been named president of Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

Provost Taylor’s work at Marshall has been exceptional, and we have made great progress as a university with him at the helm of Academic Affairs. He has been open about his desire to lead a university and he will be an outstanding president. I look forward to seeing his future success.

Jaime has been a great colleague to me, and I will miss him, as will many others. His last day at Marshall will be July 9.

I will be working quickly to name an interim provost in the next couple of weeks to ensure a seamless transition.

Please join me in congratulating Jaime and Stacy.

Sincerely,

Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D.

President”