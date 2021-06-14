Explore: This is your time

One thing we often do not realize is that college is a privilege. Not everyone who dreams about furthering their education has the opportunity, for various reasons. I was one of those students. Due to circumstances beyond my control and FAFSA regulations, I did not get the chance to start my college journey until I was 24-years-old. For as long as I can remember, I have wanted to get a college degree. I changed my mind so many times over the years on what I would focus on, but I knew I wanted to go. The one thing I have absolutely loved about my time in college, during both my undergraduate and graduate experience, is the opportunity to explore and find new things that I either enjoy or simply love. I did an internship with a US Senator–it kind of fell into my lap–and I developed an entirely new respect and depth of knowledge on the inner workings of politics.

While I am not planning to put my hat in a campaign anytime soon, I will forever be grateful for that time. While working on a public relations degree, I discovered journalism and quickly fell in love with the industry, an industry that I have continually worked in since. Not only did I fall in love with journalism, but I also fell in love with writing, in general. Sharing stories that people have no idea are out there, sharing things that may help others–it is all something I love. While I have recently transferred to a new master’s degree program better suited for me, I loved my time with the business college. I made so many connections and learned so much in such a short time, and I have already been able to take that knowledge further. If I never would have ventured out from my comfort zone, I would have never made it to where I am today. I never would have had the opportunity to be the executive editor.