Grassie continues to strive for success

After leading Marshall men’s soccer to the first Divi- sion I championship in Marshall athletics history, head coach Chris Grassie has signed a five-year extension that keeps him under contract until 2025.

“Right now, we have the best program in the country,” Grassie said. “I want to make sure we continue to grow and evolve so we can win more championships.”

With the extension, Grassie will look to continue his dominance in the world of Conference USA soccer.

Throughout 38 years of play prior to Grassie’s arrival, Thundering Herd soccer only appeared in 2 finals of its respective conference tournaments, never winning a postseason tournament. During the last 4 years in the Grassie Era, the Herd has catapulted to the top of the collegiate soccer world: 2 Conference USA Tournament Championships, 2 NCAA Tournament appearances and the elusive national championship that evaded every sport in Marshall Athletics since its inclusion in Division I sports.