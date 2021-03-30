Herd volleyball to face UTEP in first round of C-USA tournament

The Marshall volleyball team gathers in- between sets against Western Kentucky. The Thundering Herd and Hilltoppers matched up in Huntington for two matches on Feb. 28 and March 1. The nationally-ranked Hilltoppers won both matches.

Heading into the Confernce USA tournament as the east divison No. 3 seed, the Marshall Thundering volleyball team will face the west division No. 2 seed UTEP in Hattiesburg, Mississippi at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Marshall finished the regular season with a 10-4 record overall and an 8-4 record in C-USA.

UTEP (9-6, 8-4) is coming off four straight sweeps agaisnt Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss.

Although Marshall has not swept its past four matches, the Herd is on a four-game win streak of its own, sweeping the last two matches against Old Dominion.

Marshall junior libero Sarah Schank, who was named to the C-USA All-Academic Team Tuesday, leads the Herd in digs, with 263.

Leading the way in kills, senior Ciara DeBell has 189, but not too far behind is junior Macy McElhaney, who has 142 on the season.

No other Marshall player has over 100 kills, although senior Destiny Leon has 91.

The match with the Miners will air on ESPN+, as will all the games in the C-USA volleyball tournament.

Grant Goodrich can be contcted at [email protected]