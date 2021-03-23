Marshall University’s Student Government plans to host community clean-up

Marshall University’s Student Government Association has organized its first community clean-up day of service, which will allow SGA and students at Marshall to give back to the community.

“We had planned to do this event last year, but due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it was canceled,” Gabrielle Cobb, SGA member and Greek Life liaison, said. “Now that we know of the guidelines and procedures to follow, I figured ‘why can’t we do this now?’ It just so happened that West Virginia University was doing something similar, so we partnered up with them for the project.”

Cobb, a member of SGA and Alpha Xi Delta Sorority, was interested in creating an event that could unify members of Greek life and do something beneficial for the community.

“I was thinking of a way to get members of Greek life together, and I was inspired to revive this event. Hopefully, we can even get more people to participate outside of Greek life as well,” Cobb said.

By reaching out and partnering with another university, students at both campuses have an opportunity to participate in the community clean-up. The organization is offering students different ways to give back to the community if they cannot attend the clean-up. Those who cannot participate in the event, but wish to help, can drop off canned goods and nonperishables at the Student Center.

“Right now, there is a food drive happening where students can donate to the Marshall Food Pantry — students can drop their donations off at the designated bin in the Student Center before March 26,” Cobb said. “The community clean-up day is March 26 — participants will meet by the Memorial Fountain at 9 a.m. and will disperse to their clean-up locations throughout the community.”

Chloe Riffe can be contacted at [email protected]