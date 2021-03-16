Marshall University’s Paint & Sip series event, hosted by Student Activities, gives students the opportunity to come together and to paint pictures that correspond to the given theme for that session.

Miquela Buzzard, a freshman at Marshall, said the Paint and Sip event has been one of her favorite activities since starting at Marshall.

“I’ve been to the one in October and also the one in November, both times the atmosphere just seemed very laid back, so it wasn’t as awkward as I thought it would be,” Buzzard said. “I know things have changed since the pandemic, so the seating is a bit more spaced out, but I still had a great time.”

Buzzard said the pandemic has made recreational activities extremely hard to enjoy. However, she said she is thankful the university is still providing safe ways for students to participate in events like this one.

Jayden Blaylock, who is also a freshman at Marshall, said that she also feels thankful for the fact that she still gets to participate in a creative outlet despite the pandemic restrictions.

“I’ve only been to Paint and Sip once, but when I went in November, it was super fun,” Blaylock said. “They had us all socially distanced, but it was still pretty enjoyable to be able to do that with my friends, considering a lot of stuff isn’t available to go out and participate in anymore.”

Blaylock said the provided environment makes it a much more enjoyable experience and helps those participating focus on the art and really destress.

The next Paint and Sip in the event series is the ‘Throwback Logo’ March 23, in the Don Morris room of the Memorial Student Center.

Seating is limited, and social distancing and masks are both required.

Miranda Valles can be contacted at [email protected]