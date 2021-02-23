Dias named C-USA offensive player of the week

Junior forwad Victor Dias controls the ball against Ohio Valley on Satruday, Feb. 13.

After a two-goal performance against WVU Tech, junior forward Vitor Dias was named Confernce USA Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday.

On top of his career-high two goals, Dias compiled two assists.

The Brazil native played only in the secnd half, as did most of the Herd’s experienced players.

He was apart of the eight goal barrage in the second half.

Dias’ back-to-back goals came in the 67th and 71th minute, respectively.