Theatre+department+transitions+to+virtual+learning

With the decision to remain for the most part, virtual in regards to activities and classes, Marshall’s theatre students are left to adapt their art to unconventional means.

Unlike other departments, the Theatre department made the decision to remain mostly in-person, given the crippling effect it would have on the students whose learning-styles rely on the in-person experience.

Gage Snodgrass, a junior in the theatre department said that the switch to online has only really made productions themselves difficult.

“It’s been a real challenge because of course we have to adhere to social distancing,” Snodgrass said. “Typically we have to take a 10 minute break in between rehearsals to make sure the space gets aired out. And we of course have to wear face masks.”

Snodgrass said he expects that the virtual transition will not only affect student and school productions, but theatre productions worldwide.

“I feel like the entire scope of entertainment will have to change to accommodate this,” Snodgrass said. “We’re already seeing that. Actors I’ve talked to through our workshops talk about how they’ve gone months without auditioning, and things are just barely resurging.”

Snodgrass said that while it has certainly been challenging, the switch to virtual hasn’t been all that bad.

“Everybody’s has become closer throughout these difficult times, so I’ve been able to make a lot of really good friends,” Snodgrass said. “It’s a positive thing for me, I’d say, just being able to experience this whole landscape of entertainment through a screen.”

