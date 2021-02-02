President+Gilbert+named+Volunteer+of+the+Year

On Friday, Jan. 29, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce named University President Dr. Jerome Gilbert the 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

“Both through our work at the Chamber and as a member of the Board of Governors, I have seen firsthand Dr. Gilbert’s commitment to this community and those of us who are fortunate to call this region home,” Toney Stroud, the 2021 Chair of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, said.

Dr. Gilbert said, when accepting the award, that he felt very, very honored. “I don’t feel I am deserving as many other people. I love Huntington, I love Marshall University, this is quite an honor for me, and I want to thank everyone for doing this.” Leter he added, “So goes Huntington, so goes Marshall.”

“Anyone who knows our community also knows that Marshall University and its success are directly related to the success of all of us here. We are fortunate enough to call this region our home,” Stroud said.

Dr. Gilbert has spoken about the role that a university plays in developing young people outside of the classroom. This award will be an additional example that students can look to achieve.

“I firmly believe that all of us have a purpose on this earth and my goal or mission is to figure out what I do well as a person and what I can do to contribute,” Dr. Gilbert said.

The volunteer event usually takes place as a luncheon but was conducted virtually this year.

The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit association of businesses and members promoting area businesses and advocates for regional legislative issues.

Dr. Gilbert is also a member of the chamber’s executive committee board.

