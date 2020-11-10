A message from Marshall Head Football Coach

Students:

This week is the most important week of the year for our Marshall Thundering Herd football program. This week is for the 75.

Marshall University is like no other place I have ever been. The relationship between the campus, community, fan base and football program is unique. Marshall is special.

We appreciate your support through an unusual 2020 football season. We could not accomplish what we have – and what we still hope to achieve – without a loud and proud student body. Our players love the atmosphere you help create at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Our football program is nationally ranked, undefeated and in contention for a conference championship. All of our hopes and dreams are still in front of us. We hope you continue on this journey with us.

College football is special because it takes everyone. We have to have great student-athletes and great coaches, but we also need a great staff, administration, fan base and student section. We have all of that here, and we are so thankful for you.

Take a moment this week and remember the 75 and what they have meant to our university. We will never forget them.

GO HERD!

Doc Holliday