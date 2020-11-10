We+will+never+forget

For the second year now, I have had the honor of planning the Memorial Fountain Ceremony. Each time, I learn more about members of the 75 – funny stories, their hobbies, fond memories, and more. I also learn more about the impact of the 75 on the Huntington community and how this tragedy shaped the lives of so many.

What many people find most profound about the 1970 tragedy is the resilience of the families, Marshall University, and Huntington. I have learned that the reason for this resilience rests with the legacies of the 75, whose strong spirits gave many the courage and hope to move forward.

Each year, on November 14th, this community and this University come to a pause. We remember not just the worst sports tragedy in United States history; we remember the character, livelihoods, smiles, and memories of the 75 lives lost.

For many, including myself, we see reflections of our own lives in those of the 75. Perhaps it is our career choice, our hobby, our shared experience, our family, or our love of Marshall University football. As Marshall University students, a piece of us will always tie back to this special community.

For some, though, it is deeply personal.

Traditionally (although not this year), there is a reception following the Memorial Fountain Ceremony. The reception provides a private space for family members to visit with one another and share memories. While planning the ceremony, I heard many stories of family members and old friends visiting Morrow Library to reminisce with yearbooks; so, I asked Marshall University Special Collections to bring some materials from the archives to display at the reception.

In what was a very touching surprise, I entered the reception to find crowds of family and friends tracing their hands over yearbooks, newspaper clippings, and photos of their loved ones. There were both belly laughs and tears.

Following the reception, I visited Spring Hill Cemetery with several family members of the 75. After laying a wreath at the gravesite, a family member who lost her older brother looked to the group of us. She said, “If I could tell you one thing, children, it would be – live your life well. Love one another.”

I think of these words often.

As the 50th ceremony inches closer, I think of the many family, friends, and community members whose determination, in the face of an unthinkable tragedy, pulled our community and campus back together, piece by piece, to be stronger than ever before. For them, I am most grateful.

This week, as we reflect on and commemorate the 75, I am hopeful many find peace and clarity. I am certain of this community’s strength. And, I am reassured by our commitment to one another as members of the Marshall University family – we will never forget.