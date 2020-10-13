Spotlight: Department of Military and Veteran Affairs

The Department of Military and Veteran Affairs provides support with students by offering educational benefits and various programs.

Jonathan McCormick, the Director of Military and Veteran Affairs, said before the coronavirus pandemic, the office would host representatives from the VA to assist veterans with filing their VA disability.

“The office also serves as an advocate on behalf of the student in situations involving the university,” McCormick said in an email.

The Military and Veterans Affairs office, located in Gullickson Hall, also helps run the Veterans Lounge and Computer Lab where student veterans can study, relax and decompress from campus life. The students can also chat and get to know other veterans as well. The lounge also offers free printing services for their students.

“Our computer lab provides printing services for our veterans and their dependents,” McCormick said in an email.

The Veterans Upward Bound Program is also located in the Veterans Affairs Office. It is a state-sponsored program that assists veterans with the processes of starting back at school.

“They assist veterans in applying for their educational benefits and provide courses to better prepare them for starting their college career,” McCormick said.

Lora Varney, a Veteran Certification Official, said that if a veteran registered for classes, they must fill out a registration form every semester when the student registers for classes.

“Once your enrollment is certified to the VA, you will receive a confirmation email,” Varney said in an email. “If there are any concerns about your schedule, I will contact you to resolve any questions.”

In order to get into contact with the office, student veterans can contact the office at [email protected] or call 304-696-2364 or 304-696-5767.

Jonathan Still can be contacted at [email protected]edu.