Marshall students, faculty celebrate World Mental Health Day

Providing resources and crafts for Marshall students and faculty, both Marshall’s Wellness Center and Suicide Prevention Education Across Campus programs celebrated World Mental Health Day in the Memorial Student Center Plaza Oct. 9., one day before the national celebration.

“It makes me feel safe and welcome that there are centers who care about my mental health and that I am not expected to keep my feelings bottled inside,” Katherine Fauber, sophomore English major, said.

The Wellness Center passed out homemade stress balls, made from tie-dyed balloons filled with Orbeez balls, and indoor garden kits to go along with the center’s partnership with the Gro Marshall program, nature-based fellowships.

Jeannie Harrison, Wellness Center coordinator, said connecting with plants can improve mental health significantly, making the Gro program a success for students.

“I have cared for plants for about a year,” Fauber said. “And I never expected this to happen, but it’s almost like they are my children since I feed them and give them water and sunshine.”

If students and faculty downloaded the app, WellTrack, to track and educate mental health, the SPEAC program gave World Mental Health t-shirts, along with a tote bag full of snacks, lip balm, stress ball, pamphlets, and a pen if students filled out a mental health screening.

During a time of awareness, Paula Rymer, a faculty member in the social work program, said she wants students to know they have access to resources, including 3 centers and clinics on campus. These centers include the Counseling Center, Psychology Clinic, and the Behavioral Health Center.

The Counseling Center, first floor of Prichard Hall, includes 24/7 health crisis assistance free to students with mental health, academic, career and personal needs.

For individual and group psychotherapy, educational workshops and psychological assessment, the Psychology Clinic, room 335A in Harris Hall, provides resources at a low cost.

Behavioral Health Center, Gullickson Hall, accepts insurance for therapeutic interventions, individual and group therapy, cognitive behavioral support group and biopsychosocial assessments.

“As someone who wants to go into a field to help others, it is so easy to forget that I also need to help myself,” Josh Grube, senior social work major, said. “I don’t spend a lot of time working on my own mental health, so knowing other people care enough to spend their day making sure I take care of myself, it means a lot.”

