Student orgs to have trainings, guidelines for in-person events

Marshall University staff members said student organi- zations will be able to meet and have events during the fall 2020 semester if they follow safety guidelines because it is important to stay connected. “I have always believed people don’t necessarily join an organization, I think people join other people, and if the only way we can make that happen is virtually, then we must do it,” said Andy Hermansdorfer, director of student involvement and leadership. “I believe now more than ever our students need each other. So, if virtual is our only op- tion, we as organizations have to take advantage of it.” Hermansdorfer said though the Office of Student Af- fairs may not have answers to all questions from Marshall organizations, the department’s staff are working to com- pile a list of ways organizations at other universities are planning to execute recruiting and events to give Marshall organizations ideas on how they can stay connected virtu- ally, or safely in person. Guidelines and recommendations have been sent to cur- rent organizations outlining how groups will be able to meet safely in person, but organizations are being encour- aged to meet virtually. Some of the guidelines include that all events and meetings will be registered on HerdLink,

attendance for events must be taken in order to make sure state and local safety guidelines are being followed, re- cruitment events are encouraged to be outside if possible and will require hand sanitizer at all tables, someone will be responsible for making sure organization members are following safety guidelines and more. A complete list of guidelines can be found on Marshall’s website. Hermansdorfer said he hopes the guidelines can be lifted soon, but the Office of Student Affairs is trying to keep ev- eryone safe by preparing for the worst. “We just want our organizations to know that things could change,” he said. “Fingers crossed, maybe there’s a vaccine soon, but the worst case scenario is kind of what we’re planning for, just to be safe.” The Office of Student Affairs has organized multiple safety trainings that members of every recognized orga- nization will have to participate in in order to organize meetings and events. Hermansdorfer said he has recommended between 10- 20% of each organization’s members should partake in the COVID-19 training sessions. He said the training will include basic sanitation guidelines as well as how students should react if members show up to an event and do not comply with Marshall’s and the state guidelines. Matt James, assistant dean of student affairs, said the