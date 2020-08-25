Welcome+from+Marshall+University+President+Jerome+A.+Gilbert

Welcome to Marshall University! Let me be among the first to call you Sons and Daughters of Marshall. We are a family here, and like family, we are navigating a challenging time together. The Class of 2024 is indeed a special group, be- ginning your college years in unusual circumstances. How- ever, we are excited about our plans to give freshmen an ex- perience like years past, but with a few modifications. Our university has put in place an intensive, structured safety and health plan that will dictate many aspects of your freshman year. And, we may have to adjust as we move through the weeks of the fall semester, but every decision will be made with your safety and health as the top prior- ity. I pledge that my senior team and I will communicate any changes as efficiently as possible.

In terms of your time as a student at Marshall, you will mature intellectually, socially, professionally and ethically. Whether your classes are face-to-face or virtual, these new experiences will lead you to many discoveries about yourself and others. Do not be afraid to explore new things—some of life’s best experiences are discov- ered quite unexpectedly. No doubt, your undergraduate years will be exciting ones as you gain new understandings and uncover new ideas. In terms of your education, you must apply yourself. There are no shortcuts to learning. Class participation, whether it is virtual or in person, is a cornerstone of the col- lege experience. Learning is an interactive activity, so be sure to take advantage of all that is available to you for knowledge. Finally, let me stress the