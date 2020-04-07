Marshall University employee hospitalized with COVID-19

The following message was released to students from University Communications:

“This message is notification that a Marshall University employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Due to privacy regulations, the affected employee’s name and other identifying information will not be released. It is believed the individual was exposed to the virus through a family member—not a co-worker. University administrators are in contact with the employee and are providing assistance and support as needed.

The employee has been working at home since March 26. All the employee’s close contacts at the university prior to that date have been identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department. If you have not been contacted, your risk of exposure from this employee is low.

We have had no other confirmed cases of COVID-19 among our employees or the students who remain in our residence halls. Please review the university’s Infectious Disease Preparedness Plan for information regarding established protocols.

As of today, 11 cases have been reported in Cabell County out of 412 statewide.

It is essential members of the university community continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for safety and health. Keep social distancing, wash hands and stay home as directed by government authorities.

The health and safety of employees and students is Marshall University’s top priority. The university is optimistic its efforts to reduce the incidence of COVID-19, including moving all classes to remote delivery and having nearly 90% of its workforce telecommuting, will be effective.

For university updates regarding COVID-19, please visit www.marshall.edu/coronavirus. Concerns and questions can be e-mailed to [email protected].

Thank you for your cooperation and assistance during this ongoing situation.”