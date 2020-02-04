Series offering students insight in skills needed after graduation

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A professional enrichment program is assisting students of all majors in gaining practical skills like resume building and interview tips to assist in their career path in an upcoming series.

The first of these events is a talk by Judge Joanna Talbit, 13th Circuit Court judge, where she will discuss her career path and give insight to students about professional development at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 in Corbly Hall 104, Glen Midkiff, director for the center of stakeholder engagement, said.

“Talbit is going to talk about her path in becoming a judge and how her business education helped her in becoming a judge,” Midkiff said. “She will also help students with their professional development, whether that is a resume, interview or how to conquer your first internship.”

This event, along with the rest of the series, will help students prepare for internships or jobs and open students to how their major can be applicable to other fields, Midkiff said.

“These events expose students to different career fields, different industries and opens their mind to looking at other options and not being boxed into one industry,” he said.

Midkiff said he thinks the variety of the speakers’ backgrounds in the speaker series complement the variety of students at Marshall University.

“We have a variety of business leaders in our community and also a lot of alumni that give back and speak to our students,” Midkiff said. “Many of the alumni will invite students to apply and participate in internships.”

The speaker series is a part of the larger Cohen Business Professional Certificate program that includes development of a resume and LinkedIn along with attendance to either the Career Expo or Etiquette Dinner, Midkiff said.

“The series is a nice skill and accomplishment to have on you resume,” he said.

Alejandro Valladares, graduate assistant for the Lewis College of Business, said he participated in the program and found it helpful in gaining insight into the modern business world and hiring skills.

“One CEO broke down how his business came about, what being an entrepreneur means and the importance of culture in business,” Valladares said. “Someone came in and talked about the hiring process, and as a person who is applying for jobs currently, it was interesting for me to know what the best way to apply and tips for a resume.”

Valladares also said the Etiquette Dinner, another event in the series, is often taken for granted by students but can offer valuable skills about the etiquette needed at a dinner meetings or interview.

Ralph May can be contacted at [email protected]marshall.edu.