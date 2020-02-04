Students plan rock climbing trip

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Marshall’s Recreation Center adventure program will be taking an eight-day trip to Horseshoe Canyon Ranch, Arkansas from Mar. 20-29, and the registration deadline for the trip is Tuesday, Mar. 10.

The trip will consist of camping, climbing and hiking along the Buffalo National River and in the Ozark Mountains. Horseshoe Canyon Ranch is one of the most popular rock-climbing locations in the country, according to Sam Iatarola, the Coordinator of Adventure Recreation.

Although it is popular destination for rock climbers, Iatarola said there are easy and moderate climbs.

“Where we will be camping, all the climbs are a 20-minute hike away,” Iatarola said. “We will be doing some day hikes in the Ozarks and Buffalo river to spilt up some of the climbs.”

Those interested in going on the trip may attend an informational session on Feb. 20 at 6 p.m.

“The info session is for anyone interested in the trip,” Iatarola said. “We will go into more detail of what the trip will consist of, such as the day-to-day itinerary, show some pictures of the scenery, more in depth of the gear we will be using, where we will be camping and other hiking information. There will also be free pizza at the meeting.”

On Wednesdays, the Recreation Center rock wall is free for members to use, and Iatarola said this could be a way for those interested to get some extra practice with rock climbing and take time to get used to the equipment that will be used during the trip.

The cost for students and those with a membership at the Rec is $499 and non-members is $569. Iatarola said the cost includes all food, equipment, transportation, climbing instruction, camping fees and permits. Anyone with questions can contact Sam Iatarola at [email protected]

