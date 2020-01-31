Elect Her Event

Encouraging females to run for political office was the main purpose for #ElectHer, an event focused on informing attendees why women should go into politics while also helping them get organized in creating their campaign, that took place Friday, Jan. 31.

Led by Running Start representative Danielle Haga, #ElectHer guided the participants through exercises focused on choosing what a student may want to focus on during a political campaign, building networks with those who have similar interests and hearing from different female figures with experience in political office or student government.

Marshall University’s Student Body Vice President Anna Williams explained the process she went through before and while running for student government. She told attendees that the job was not always easy, but she was able to provide tips on how to make it easier. Some of the advice Williams offered included making sure people stay true to themselves and making sure the people in a person’s political campaign are supportive and building each other up.

Del. Sammi Brown of the West Virginia House of Delegates and Sara Scarbro, an associate vice president for external engagement at the Marshall Research Corporation who has previously helped Sen. Joe Manchin campaign, also attended to speak to the group. Both women spoke of how they have experienced gender bias while working in political offices, but both highlighted that it is important to have representation in government so that everyone can be heard.

One of the final exercises for the event consisted of attendees creating elevator pitches. Hagan said she hopes this exercise gave students a chance to see there is an easy outline to create an elevator pitch and she said she hoped students saw that they are capable of working towards fixing the issues they are passionate about.

At the end of the event, students were reminded that Student Government Association elections are coming up. There are informational meetings set for Feb. 3 and Feb. 21 at 12 p.m. in the Student Government Office, and filing day is set for Mar. 8.