Track and Field finish second in 2020 Thundering Herd Invitational

Capping out the Thundering Herd Invitational, Marshall University’s Track and Field team finished second out of 10 teams with a total of 114 points this past weekend in the Chris Cline Athletic Complex.

There were overall two winners in each of the women’s events. Senior Safiyyah Mitchell won the Women’s 60-meter Hurdles as she set a new meet and facility record (8.40 seconds). Also, sophomore MaryAnn Adebayo won in Weight Throw (17.26 meters).

“It is a good feeling,” Mitchell said. “I hope to set the bar higher and run faster here in two weeks.”

On Thursday, for the Women’s Discus Throw event, freshman Brooke Burns finished fourth (39.79m). Following in sixth and seventh were freshmen Lily Grimes (36.90m) and Katie Hill (31.03m).

“We keep building a foundation so we’re not really peaking for anything aside from the conference meet,” Coach Matt Adams said. “We’re really focusing in on getting better and maximizing as many opportunities for the growth as we can.”

On Saturday, for Women’s Pole Vault, sophomore Macie Majoy finished in third place (3.57m).

Women’s Shot Put, ended with Adebayo in third place (12.71m) and Grimes in fourth(12.28m). The winner in Women’s Shot Put was sophomore Kori McDaniel from Austin Peay (12.95m).

“I practice four or five times a week, my coach gives great instructions and I felt very confident going in,” Mitchell said. “I am tired all week and it is nice to come here and do something I love and win the same thing I love.”

Women’s Long Jump sophomore Takira Williams finished third (5.00m). This was Williams’ first and final jump to receive third place in Women’s Long Jump.

In Women’s 400 Meter Dash, three women from Marshall ended in the top five out of 28 girls. freshman Mikah Alleyne finished in third place (56.82 sec), followed by senior Christiana Dogan in fourth (57.22 sec), and junior Jamicia James in fifth (57.54 sec).

Four girls from Marshall came in the top four Women’s 60-meter Hurdles Finals. Mitchell won the event and has her new record in the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. In second place was sophomore Ashonti Warner (8.74 sec). Junior Taylor Robinson placed third (8.79 sec) and senior Hannah Carreon finished in fourth (8.82 sec).

Coming in third place out of 33 girls in the Women’s 200m Dash was senior Danere’a White (25.26 sec). Junior Brandy Elysee finished in fifth (25.46 sec).

Lastly, in Women’s 3000 Meter Run, freshman Sydney Smith finished ninth out of 12 with 10:30.01.

Marshall is set to take on Liberty University at the Flames Invitational on Feb. 1 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Stormy Randazzo can be contacted at [email protected].