Simon and Garfunkel multimedia event coming to Huntington

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Marshall Artists Series returns in 2020 with the Simon and Garfunkel Story, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Keith Albee Theatre.

Taylor Bloom, the actor portraying the Simon half of the duo, said he hopes the audience is able to feel as if they are listening to the real Simon and Garfunkel.

“Most of our audience comes in with an entire lifetime of relationship to this music,” Bloom said. “If we have done our jobs right, we will bring them back to those memories.

“We also hope that the audience could close their eyes and believe they are at a Simon and Garfunkel concert.”

Bloom also said the event has different aspects that those with varying interests might enjoy.

“Everyone seems to enjoy something different,” he said. “Some folks like the added information from the multimedia element of the show, some folks love hearing the early music and some are there for ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water.’”

The Simon and Garfunkel Story tells the audience how the two famous musicians, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, became who they are known as today. Starting off with how the two came together. The story also shows the audience the duo’s falling out and, later, their reunion.

Angela Jones, director of marketing for the Marshall Artists Series, said she is excited for the event because she believes music can bring people together.

“I think music bridges the gap,” Jones said. “Even if you don’t know who an artist is, you can get blown away by their talent and think, ‘Wow, I’m really glad I went to go see that.’ It’s iconic music, and I think it’s just one of those things that ties us all together.”

Jones said she thinks the event will be a positive experience because of how the story is told.

“I just think it’s going to tell a great story,” she said. “It’s going to be great music; it’s a Broadway style show. So it’s going to be big and have a big set up and some video projection. I think it’ll just be a great experience from that perspective.”

Jones said she wanted to remind students they should take the opportunity to attend Marshall Artists Series events. Full-time students can get one free ticket for each show, and part-time students can get one ticket at half price for each show.

Bloom said he thinks the fact that students are able to take a break from work and school at no charge is an amazing opportunity.

“Giving the opportunity for full time students, folks working hard under the stress and financial burden of a college education, to take a little time to enjoy a series of artists? That sounds amazing,” Bloom said.

Sarah Ingram can be contacted at [email protected]