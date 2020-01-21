University recognizes National Day of Racial Healing

Staff Report|January 21, 2020

Students and faculty members gather at Drinko Library for the 4th annual National Day of Racial Healing, a day to recognize the work still needed to further equality in our country.

The day is organized by the W.K. Kellog Foundation, rooted in experiences for truth telling and trust building that lead to racial healing for a more just and equitable future, according to the Foundation’s website.