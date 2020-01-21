Parthe-Pet: Bitty

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Bitty is a loving but creepy cat who spends her time sleeping or biting her owner’s toes under the blanket. She loves to be in the same room as you as long as you don’t touch her. She has a habit of just watching you without blinking. She’s sketchy, but she is loved by all.

Interested in featuring your pet in the paper? Use #ParthePet on social media or contact [email protected] with photos and a short bio.