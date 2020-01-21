Leaders from global buisinesses set to share expertise

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Leaders from Adobe, PayPal and Nike will share their business expertise to students and community members in a free panel at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

“The CEO Panel is a part of the Dean’s Distinguished Speakers Series; it aims to have students hear directly from real world leaders, c-suite leaders and CEOs,” Glen Midkiff, director for the center of stakeholder engagement, said. “We want students to hear the stories of those CEOs and say, ‘Wow, they are actually real people and they advanced, and I can see myself actually being in their positions.’”

In past years, the panel has been led by local leaders from Huntington and Charleston, and Midkiff said this will be the first to feature an entire CEO panel of business leader from Silicon Valley.

John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, along with Shantanu Narayen, chairman , president and CEO of Adobe and Daniel Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, will speak on the panel.

Brad D. Smith, a native of West Virginia born in Ceredo-Kenova, who has now gone on to be the new Executive Chairman of Intuit, will moderate the panel.

Midkiff said he hopes the panel inspires students to achieve their dreams and give them the courage to make a positive impact on the world.

“We want students to hear from leader so they can understand skills they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world,” Midkiff said.

The panel is open to the public and students, and Marshall University faculty, business leaders and the Huntington community are encouraged to come, Midkiff said. Attendants can register for the panel on Eventbrite.

“I would like to see the theatre filled, really make an impact on our speakers as well, and show we are appreciative and grateful that they have come in to share their knowledge,” Midkiff said.

Ralph May can be contacted at [email protected]