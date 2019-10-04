Police Blotter

Petit Larceny

A custodian reported to the Marshall University Police Department officers that some of their belongings had been taken from a closet in the Henderson Center on the C level On Sept. 27. The victim stated belongings had been consistently taken from the closet since Sept. 5. The victim stated that the items taken included a pumpkin, flowers and a fall decorative sign. Some of the items were found on the C level near a bathroom, but some items are still missing. The missing items were valued at roughly $10.

Violation of Home Confinement

A MUPD officer on patrol in the football stadium parking lot reported observing a male circling vehicles on the west side of the lot at approximately 7:44 p.m. Sept. 27. According to reports, the officer observed this behavior and approached the male. The report stated that the male was sweating profusely and stuttered frequently when questioned. The male was then asked if he had anything illegal on his person and officers asked to search his backpack. The report stated that drug paraphernalia was found in the backpack. Officers said they attempted to pat the individual down for officer safety, and he fled onto 20th Street and Third Avenue into oncoming traffic. Officers engaged in foot pursuit and the male surrendered in front of the Big Green Properties on 20th Street and Third Avenue. The individual was arrested and reports said he admitted he had nothing on him but was wanted by Cabell County Home Confinement for cutting off his ankle monitor. Officers ran an NCIC check and found that he is wanted. He was brought to the MUPD office and Cabell County Home Confinement was contacted. The individual was transported to Western Regional Jail.

Possession of Marijuana

According to reports, two males were observed by officers riding bikes around vehicles in the football stadium parking lot in the west lot at approximately 3:35 a.m. on Sept. 28. The two males reportedly spotted MUPD officers and immediately ran south on 20th Street, then continued west on Fifth Avenue. Officers caught the individuals on the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue. and identified the two individuals. Reports indicate that neither male had warrants, but one male had three syringes with heroin, three glass pipes, three Xanax pills and a small bag of marijuana on his person. He was issued an arrest citation for possession of marijuana. The other male was released.

DUI First Offense

MUPD officers reportedly observed a white Dodge Avenger with no headlights on in the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue at approximately 2:52 a.m. on Sept. 28. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue, and the driver was identified as a 19-year-old male. Reports also indicated the male had glassy eyes and slurred speech, and the smell of alcohol was present. The male was administered three field sobriety tests, and officers determined the man was impaired. Officers administered a breathalyzer and the individual blew a .076. He was arrested and transported to the West Virginia State Police barracks where he underwent a secondary chemical test and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The individual was then processed into the Western Regional Jail.

Possession of Marijuana

MUPD officers received a complaint about the odor of marijuana coming from a room on the third floor of Wellman Hall at approximately 10:43 p.m. Sept. 29. According to reports, an MUPD officer knocked on the suspected room and questioned the individual about the odor. The individual admitted to smoking illegal narcotics out of a vape pen in the dorm’s bathroom. Reports state that the officer searched the room and located the vape pen as well as a marijuana joint and cigarette packaging. The individual was issued a citation for possession of marijuana and the items were confiscated and placed into evidence.

