GINGER’S GUIDE TO: Stop the vape cloud

Inam Rehman, manager of Jubilee Vape & Smoke Inc., displays a flavored vaping solution his store sells, Monday Sept. 16, 2019, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing to enact a statewide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns of vaping.

Failing tests, forgetting to do homework, not taking an umbrella because you’re sure it isn’t going to rain and then it does…these are some of the worst parts of college. But for me, few things are worse than walking to class behind someone who vapes. There I am, minding my own business and being a good student, when I get hit in the face by a blueberry-melon-mint-cotton candy-scented vape cloud.

Okay, that was an exaggeration, but my point is, Marshall University is a smoke and vape free campus. Campus includes classroom buildings and the walkways leading to those buildings. Yet that is where I see the most people smoking and vaping, and I really can’t stand it.

More and more studies are being written about the dangers of vaping and electronic cigarettes. They’re not a healthy or safe alternative to cigarettes. In many cases, they have the potential to cause more damage and at a faster rate. I’m not a scientist, and I’m not going to pretend like I know everything about medical issues surrounding vaping, but it is worth researching.

Following the death of six people caused by vaping related illnesses, the Trump administration is working to ban non-tobacco e-cigarettes. Walmart is even banning the sale of these devices. A few weeks ago, Michigan became the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes, according to a report from ABC News. In a news release, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stated her decision to ban e-cigarettes will help improve the health of young people. I think she’s right, and hopefully more states will follow suit. It’s a sad reality that many high schoolers get addicted to using vapes or Juuls, thinking that since there isn’t any smoke, it isn’t bad for them.

Of course, we’re in college, not high school. We’re all of legal age to purchase and consume these products. But I have to say, because this isn’t a high school, no one here is impressed or thinks you’re cool because you vape.

One day recently, as I was walking the reasonable distance from Smith Hall to Harris Hall, I was behind someone who vaped at least six times during that walk. I’m sorry, but that’s just ridiculous. Maybe vaping can help calm the nerves, but if you need it to function, you may be abusing it. You may be addicted.

I’m not a health expert, but I choose not to vape. I’m not trying to change anyone’s mind here or be condescending, but if you do choose to vape, all I’m asking is for you to please not do it on campus, especially not where others can get a face full of that disgustingly sweet vapor. If you absolutely must vape on campus, even though it’s still illegal, please do it on the outskirts.

Be respectful of your fellow students. You’re also technically breaking the rules when you vape on campus. I’m not going to be a hall monitor or anything, but I’m not going to be happy with you if you vape in my face, either.

It’s also not a bad idea to look into the effects vaping has on your health, as well as the reasons that go into banning e-cigarettes. Come on people, think before you vape.

