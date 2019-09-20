Police Blotter

Petit Larceny

A resident of Twin Towers East went to the public safety office at approximately 10:20 a.m. Sept. 6 to report their clothes had been stolen out of a dryer on one of the floors. The victim said they went to retrieve the clothes in the morning at approximately 8:30 a.m. but could not locate them. The victim stated that the last time they saw the clothes was at 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 4. MUPD officers and the victim concluded that the clothes were taken between 1:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 4. The victim waited two days for someone to return the clothes, but no one did. According to reports, approximately $300 worth of clothes were stolen.

Grand Larceny

MUPD officers responded to the 1800 block of Sixth Avenue on a call about a vehicle’s tires being stolen at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 8. When officers arrived, they found the car placed on cement blocks with all four rims and tires stolen from the vehicle. Officers obtained video surveillance, and it was turned into investigators. According to reports, the suspect was said to have parked on Buffington Avenue, walked to the vehicle and stole the tires and rims. Reports state that the tires and rims were worth over $1,000.

Destruction of property

MUPD officers responded to a call at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 for reports of destruction of property at 335 Hal Greer Blvd. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene near Husson’s Pizza, there was a disturbance between two males and a female. The males were arguing, and the female stepped in between them. One male left the scene on foot, but he was apprehended. One of the males was issued a ticket for destruction of property because his bike had reportedly struck a window and shattered it. He received a trespassing citation and was released. MUPD officers offered domestic violence petitions as well as a counselor for the female, but she declined.

DUI First Offense

MUPD officers spotted a silver Toyota Prius on Commerce Avenue near 17th Street acting suspicious at approximately 3:13 a.m. on Sept. 12. The car reportedly stopped at a stop sign and then did not move for a period of time. According to reports, officers approached the vehicle and observed a white male unconscious behind the wheel. The male was later identified to be 59 years old. Officers administered three field sobriety tests, and they concluded that the male was under the influence of alcohol. Officers had the man blow into a breathalyzer and it registered a .128. The male was arrested for DUI. He also received charges for having an expired registration, expired inspection sticker and driving with no insurance.

Unlawful Drinking Under 21

MUPD officers on patrol observed an individual stumbling and falling into a fence on the 400 block of 18th Street at approximately 12:18 a.m. on Sept. 15. Reports say officers then observed the individual urinate into the roadway. MUPD approached the individual and discovered he was not 21 and confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. One of the individual’s friends claimed responsibility for him, and the drunken individual was issued a citation for underage consumption of alcohol. Reports indicate that the subject is a student at Ohio University.

Larceny

MUPD received a call from the PROACT building regarding larceny at approximately 10:54 a.m. on Sept. 16. Officers responded and the victim reported that his phone had been stolen. The victim said that he laid his phone at a desk in the PROACT building and forgot it there. He stated that when he came to get the phone, it was no longer there. Officers identified an individual suspected of taking the phone. They reportedly obtained video footage of the suspect taking the phone and confirmed the suspect. Reports say warrants have been taken out for the identified individual.

DISCLAIMER: All of the above information was provided by MUPD reports.

Robert Castillo can be contacted at [email protected]