Police Blotter

Possession of a Controlled Substance

MUPD officers found two individuals near the Marshall University Medical building, or the Professional building, acting suspiciously at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25. According to reports, officers told the individuals they were on Marshall University property. A male individual reportedly portrayed signs that he may flee but did not. The male admitted that he had a knife on his person, but he surrendered it. He received a citation for trespassing and was released. Officers searched the second individual, a 32-year-old female, and reports say they found a crystal substance which was believed to be meth, plastic straws, four glass pipes, torches, cooking spoons and needles on her person. She was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Outstanding Warrants

MUPD officers spotted two white males reportedly acting suspicious behind the PROACT building on 20th Street at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. One of the males was searched, and reports say officers found capped needles in his possession. The male received a citation for having the needles and was released. The second male was arrested for outstanding warrants issued from Putnam County for forgery and uttering.

Terroristic Threats

According to reports, terroristic threats were made by Tanner Rasnake at approximately 3:36 PM on Sunday, Sept. 1. The victim received threats through text messages and during a video call. The victim provided a written and verbal statement to MUPD. Reports say the victim stated that Rasnake said he was going to kill her, her family and members of Marshall’s cheerleading team. The victim obtained a domestic violence protective order for Rasnake. Rasnake was arrested Sept. 1 in Lawrence County, Kentucky. Rasnake waived his rights of extradition and was brought to Huntington by MUPD where they executed warrants. The case is still open and Rasnake’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 18.

Possession of Marijuana

MUPD officers spotted a lone car on the roof of the Third Avenue parking garage at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2. Officers reportedly approached the car and shined flashlights at the vehicle. The vehicle then tried to leave but stopped. Once officers approached the vehicles, reports say the driver rolled down the window and smoke began escaping from the vehicle. The driver allowed officers to search the car and THC oil was found. The driver was cited for possession of marijuana-less than 15 grams and released.

Open Container

MUPD officers found a 62-year-old male sitting with an open container at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 on 2200 M-Club Drive, an alley behind McDonalds on Fifth Avenue. The open container was a 24-ounce IceHouse Edge beer. He was cited for having an open alcoholic container and instructed to dump the rest out, which when told to do so, he complied.

DISCLAIMER: All of the above information has been provided by MUPD reports.

Robert Castillo can be contacted at [email protected]