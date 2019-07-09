EDITORIAL: Women in sports break glass ceilings, redefine athletics

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Tea was sipped. Games were played. Women made history.

The US women’s soccer team collected its fourth World Cup win on Sunday, adding to its four previously won Olympic gold medals.

On the same day, the US women’s volleyball team came back from a 0-2 deficit to beat Brazil in the FIVB World League.

It’s safe to say that women in sports now own July 7.

These women know their worth and they have started to demand the respect that is long overdue.

Young women are seeing the tables turn before their eyes as they grow up watching sports.

In the past, girls may have looked up to athletes such as Misty May, Keri Walsh and Jennie Finch, but today those role models are Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Serena Williams.

These women have decided that not only are they done being second to men, but they are tired of critics using the word “woman” as an excuse.

Being a woman is not an excuse for less pay, being a woman is not an excuse for less coverage in the media and the word “woman” is not a synonym for inferior.

Women have stepped up to the forefront of social issues. They refuse to take no for an answer.

The US women’s soccer team has worked and worked to be paid an amount equal to the men’s soccer team.

Serena Williams has redefined what a woman should be. Women can be muscular and aggressive, words that are known as degrading for women, but positive when used to describe men.

But times are changing, and people are realizing that even after the championships have been won and the seasons come to an end, these women still need our support.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweeted on Monday: “All women need to be compensated fairly. Period. And we ought to pay attention to this not just once every four years during the World Cup, but year-in and year-out.”

Budweiser is also working to promote equality and fair pay. The company announced a multi-year partnership to become the first official beer sponsor of the National Women’s Soccer League.

While the popular beer company was already a sponsor, they knew that they could do more. They knew that they could make a difference.

Instead of supporting the woman athletes once a year every four years, Budweiser will now support them every single day.

Americans love sports. We live for the next competition, but we must also realize that it goes beyond the goals. It goes beyond the match points. It is about showing young athletes that it’s okay to speak up for what is right, it’s okay to stand even if you are standing alone, and most importantly, you can be a woman and be a success story.