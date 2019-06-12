Marshall student expelled amidst new sexual assault charges

Hardin was arrested on Friday, June 7 on second-degree sexual assault charges.

Marshall University announced the expulsion of a student facing second-degree sexual assault charges in a statement released this morning.

Joseph Hardin was arrested Friday on four sexual assault charges involving two women in September and October 2018.

The university stated Joseph Hardin violated the student conduct policy as it relates to sexual harassment and misconduct.

Hardin, 22, was convicted of misdemeanor battery in a 2016 case against a fellow Marshall student after entering a Kennedy plea.

He was originally charged with sexual assault after the student said he attacked her while on campus.

Hardin’s sentence of one-year jail time was suspended in 2017 and replaced with three years of probation, during which time he remained a student at Marshall.

“We have taken, and will continue to take, aggressive steps to make sure the entire Marshall community is safe. I have zero tolerance for inappropriate, illegal behavior, and pledge that we will always treat sexual misconduct and violence with the utmost gravity. The safety of our students is our first obligation,” Marshall President Jerry Gilbert said in the released statement.

Hardin appeared in court this morning for a hearing on a motion to have his current probation revoked, however, he waived the hearing.

The 2016 case will now be heard again before Judge Alfred Ferguson.

Hardin could also face 10 to 25 years on each of the four new accounts of second-degree sexual assault.

He will remain in custody until his trial.