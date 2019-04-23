SGA approves organization funding, aims to repair charging stations on campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The following Student Government Association updates were taken from the announcements and decisions made, and the events that occurred, at the final meeting of student senate session 76 Tuesday, April 23, as well as additional information provided by the SGA.

Senate Bills:

—Senate Bill 76.52 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization the Young Democrats by the SGA. The funds were requested to pay expenses associated with an upcoming national conference in New Orleans, Louisiana.

—Senate Bill 76.56 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $250 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Alpha Kappa Psi Fraternity by the SGA. The funds were requested to send members to an annual convention in order to network.

—Senate Bill 76.57 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $500 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Habitat for Humanity by the SGA. The funds were requested to print materials for advertising, to purchase T-shirts, to provide meals during meetings and events and to participate in the “She Nailed It” Women Build Tournament.

—Senate Bill 76.58 was approved.

This bill is a funding request for $250 to be allocated to the university-recognized organization Collegiate Cyber Defense by the SGA. The funds were requested for fees associated with the Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition.

Senate Resolution:

—Senate Resolution 76.24 was approved.

This resolution is to repair and install charging stations in Marshall’s residence halls and the Memorial Student Center.

