The student news site of Marshall University

The Parthenon

Menu
Filed under NEWS, Showcase

Students paint diversity bison, celebrate Unity Month

Savanah Matney, Reporter|April 12, 2019

Paige Leonard
Example of diversity bison painted by Marshall students

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Marshall University’s Campus Activities Board hosted its last Paint and Sip event of the semester Wednesday night.

This Paint and Sip celebrated Unity Month, and students were able to paint the diversity bison.

CAB member Olivia Gilligan said preplanning goes into making sure each Paint and Sip is successful.

“All of our event series are mapped out during summer break,” Gilligan said. “We work with several on- and off-campus partners, and we seek student input through social media polls and surveys.”

Briana Murphy, CAB’s public relations chair, said it is rewarding how successful the Paint and Sip is on campus and it makes her so proud to be a part of an organization like CAB.

“The event is so successful that we, unfortunately, sometimes have to turn students away, which we absolutely hate doing, because we can only take a limited number,” Murphy said.

Gilligan said she thinks it is good for students to have a mental break through the event.

“Painting can really help relieve the stress of school,” Gilligan said. “It also helps students get out of their rooms and socialize with new people.”

The event is a great way to get students involved with events on campus and to give them a break from the daily stresses of college, Murphy said.

“Students seem to really enjoy coming to gather with friends and letting their creative juices flow,” Murphy said.

The next event CAB will host is the Clothesline Project, which will be April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the John Spotts Room of the Memorial Student Center.

Savanah Matney can be contacted at [email protected].

Paige Leonard

Paige Leonard

Paige Leonard

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under NEWS

Stomachs for Empathy simulation explores hunger, social classes

They could either give up their extra food or beg the upper class for a meal. This was one of the scenarios Marshall University students faced Wednesd...

Empowering women becomes focus of new club on campus

Feeling empowered and confident is extremely important to her, said Shay Kaminski, co-founder of EmpoWer, the first women’s empowerment club on Mars...

Huntington increases goal for walking for 2019
Huntington increases goal for walking for 2019
Herd 4 Christ assists foster organization through service
Herd 4 Christ assists foster organization through service
West Virginia teachers struggle to secure sufficient social services for students
West Virginia teachers struggle to secure sufficient social services for students

Other stories filed under Showcase

Herd 4 Christ assists foster organization through service
Herd 4 Christ assists foster organization through service
West Virginia teachers struggle to secure sufficient social services for students
West Virginia teachers struggle to secure sufficient social services for students
EDITORIAL: Huntington Mall incident a metaphor for society
EDITORIAL: Huntington Mall incident a metaphor for society
Locals participate in 5k to support Counseling Center
Locals participate in 5k to support Counseling Center
Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills
Marshall volleyball builds team by working on cooking skills
Navigate Left
Navigate Right