Filed under GALLERIES, NEWS, Showcase

GALLERY: Stand up comedy show honors Women’s History Month

March 21, 2019

Amanda Larch
The lineup of all female comedians posing for a group photograph after the show.

Amanda Larch
Comedian and Marshall student Alex Runyon organized an all female lineup for Huntington Comedy’s biweekly stand up night at Black Sheep. Runyon hosted the show.

Amanda Larch
Marshall student and first time stand up Anna Scott-Ristow during her set.

Amanda Larch
Marshall student Paige Looney during her routine.

Amanda Larch
Marshall student Paige Looney during her routine.

