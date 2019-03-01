VIDEO: Concealed Carry Protests

Joe Artrip, Production Editor|March 1, 2019
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under NEWS
Playing video games is part of the curriculum in one new special topics course offered this semester, which encourages Marshall University students to...
Other stories filed under Showcase
NEWS
Thundering Word Speech and Debate Team wins overall state champion title
Visiting writer discusses music, shares personal stories through art
Special topics course connects politics and video games
Kappa Alpha Psi combats negative stereotypes for black fraternities
City-wide campaign encourages revitalization of Huntington neighborhoods
UMS prepares disaster buckets for future
Police Blotter
Eating disorder stories shared to inspire, help others
Student Government Association approves rules for upcoming election
Marshall community unites in protest of campus carry bill
The Parthenon
The student news site of Marshall University
© 2019 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.