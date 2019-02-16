Counseling Center hosts Love Yourself Workshop

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In order to bring awareness to the importance of loving oneself, the Counseling Center hosted a Love Yourself Workshop for students on Thursday.

“We want students to understand the importance of loving his/herself and doing things for self-care and taking care of oneself,” said Candace Layne, director of Marshall University’s Counseling Center.

Layne said she wants to let students know about the Counseling Center through fun outreach events and activities to get the word out about Counseling Services and to help reduce the stigma of mental health and increase the conversation about mental health.

“We especially wanted to do this event on Valentine’s Day because many of us get hung up on having someone else,” Layne said. “But, ultimately, loving ourselves is the best thing we can do for ourselves.”

The event turned out great, Layne said. She said ten students attended the event, and several other students stopped by to check it out and grab some snacks.

For more information about the Counseling Center and what services it provides, Layne can be contacted at [email protected]

